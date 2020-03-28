Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,451 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 31,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

