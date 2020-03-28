Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,741 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Osisko gold royalties worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

OR stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.