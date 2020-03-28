Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 562.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $322.41 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $281.66 and a one year high of $413.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

