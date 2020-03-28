Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HR opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.