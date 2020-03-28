Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5,218.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,640 shares of company stock worth $7,203,489. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -136.54 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

