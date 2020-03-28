Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,251 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Ennis worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ennis by 8,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ennis by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $435.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

