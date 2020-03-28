Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 9.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $288.24 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.80 and a 200-day moving average of $363.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.17 per share, with a total value of $379,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,801. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

