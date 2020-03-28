Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

EV opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

