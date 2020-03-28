Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 76,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PII stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

