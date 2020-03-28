Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,392 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 158,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 3,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PDM opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.