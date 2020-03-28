Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of United States Steel worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after buying an additional 1,449,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United States Steel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after buying an additional 352,502 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,864,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 20.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 156,893 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $982.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

