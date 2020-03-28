Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Coty Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

