Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,780 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 166,007 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BHP Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

