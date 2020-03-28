Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,439 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

