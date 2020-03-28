Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 990,312 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,032,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 678,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

KW opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 38.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

