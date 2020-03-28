Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $60,677 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

PMT stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

