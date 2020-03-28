Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.59 and a beta of 1.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $38,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,966. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $201,039 and sold 32,306 shares valued at $577,837. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

