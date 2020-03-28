Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 178.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,251 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,289,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

NOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of NOVA opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million.

In other news, insider William J. Berger bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at $471,762.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,030.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

