Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 136,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of PLAY opened at $14.80 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

