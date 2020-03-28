Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.16 Million in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the third quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 497,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,255,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 118,835 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 6,980.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 41,882 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 258.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 297,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of FHN stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,158.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.