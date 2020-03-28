Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,374 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CUBE stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.