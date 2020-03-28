Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,067 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 34.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG opened at $238.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.05. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.39 and a beta of 0.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $1,188,870.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,869,313 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

