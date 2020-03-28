Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 631.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,277 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

