Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 126,459 Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,459 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 574,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 111,431 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EBR stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

