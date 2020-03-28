Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 141,493 Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,736 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 141,493 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Iamgold worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Iamgold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,930 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,062,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 779,365 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,323,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,358,000 after purchasing an additional 729,520 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,302,000 after purchasing an additional 645,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 910,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.38 on Friday. Iamgold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Iamgold’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

