Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 145,130 Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,130 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,419,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gerdau by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 139,603 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Gerdau by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,972,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 1,849,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 654,210 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Gerdau by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 695,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GGB shares. TheStreet downgraded Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. Gerdau SA has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

