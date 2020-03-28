Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 171,678 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,678 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Washington Prime Group worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

WPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,138.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $358,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPG opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $205.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 48.54%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

