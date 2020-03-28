Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,737 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,737 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,383,000 after buying an additional 323,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 2,749.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 192,466 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 147,730 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELP opened at $9.98 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

