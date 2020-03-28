Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,632 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,632 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of IAA worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $4,896,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 444.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $8,527,000.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $32.31 on Friday. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

