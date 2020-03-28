Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 77,527 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,527 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $27.95 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.