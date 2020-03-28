Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 171,179 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 88.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $216.65 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.