Analysts Anticipate 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will post $8.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.33 billion. 3M posted sales of $7.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $32.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.27 billion to $33.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.99 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

Shares of MMM opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

