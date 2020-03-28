Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Earnings of $4.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report earnings of $4.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.28. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $16.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.45 to $17.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $19.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.64.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,047.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $315,734,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,454. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

