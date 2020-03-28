Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $2.80. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,925,000 after purchasing an additional 48,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $176.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

