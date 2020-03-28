Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HTGC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

HTGC opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $888.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.85. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.17%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 191,103 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.