Analysts Anticipate HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

HUBS traded down $10.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.73. 1,533,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.07. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,103,799.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,318 shares of company stock worth $3,437,301 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.