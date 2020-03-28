Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post $1.32 EPS

Analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.30. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

