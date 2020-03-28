Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will report $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.56. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.64.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 45,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,790,633 shares of company stock valued at $209,767,077 and have sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.