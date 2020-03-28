Analysts Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $410,654.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,514.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,096 over the last ninety days. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 145,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,749. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $742.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

