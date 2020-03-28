Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.30). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179.92% and a negative net margin of 872.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBRV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $108,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 282,164 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 1,172,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,171. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $624.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

