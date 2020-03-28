Analysts Anticipate Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc posted earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neovasc.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neovasc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Neovasc by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NVCN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.95. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

