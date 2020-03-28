Analysts Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. New York Community Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

