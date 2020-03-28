Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce $75.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.63 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $76.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $300.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.35 million to $314.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $310.60 million, with estimates ranging from $297.33 million to $340.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

