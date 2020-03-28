Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.62 Million

Equities analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce sales of $347.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.00 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $362.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.09.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.03. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.79.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.