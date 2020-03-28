Analysts Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.70. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $365.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of VEC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.79. 172,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $467.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.67. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 671.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 27,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vectrus by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 227,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

