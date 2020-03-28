Analysts Expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Actinium Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,202. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.