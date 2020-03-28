Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce ($1.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.61) and the lowest is ($2.00). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.02) to ($6.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $104.20. 705,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,745. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $134.51.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply