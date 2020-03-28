Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce ($1.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.61) and the lowest is ($2.00). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.02) to ($6.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $104.20. 705,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,745. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $134.51.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

