Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post sales of $1.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $8.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.66 million to $14.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,517.15% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABUS opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

