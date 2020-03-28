Analysts Expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.56. Bank Ozk reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,868,000 after acquiring an additional 95,119 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth about $92,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 164,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,149,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

