Analysts Expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will report earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($2.49). Boeing posted earnings per share of $3.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $15.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Shares of BA stock traded down $18.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.00. 47,729,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,526,454. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of -135.00, a PEG ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

